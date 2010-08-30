Wendy Damonte

Channel 2 News

Getting people in to see the doctor. That's the goal of Access to Healthcare Network. It's a program that offers negotiated rates for people without health insurance to go to a hospital or specialist.

To speak with Lise Mousel from Access to Healthcare Network during Ask the Doctor, call 775-858-2222 between 5-6pm tonight.

For future calls, the help line number is 1-877-385-2345. Or go to the web site at www.accesstohealthcare.org