Access to Healthcare Network

Wendy Damonte
Channel 2 News

Getting people in to see the doctor.  That's the goal of Access to Healthcare Network.  It's a program that offers negotiated rates for people without health insurance to go to a hospital or specialist. 

To speak with Lise Mousel from Access to Healthcare Network during Ask the Doctor, call 775-858-2222 between 5-6pm tonight. 

For future calls, the help line number is 1-877-385-2345.  Or go to the web site at www.accesstohealthcare.org 

