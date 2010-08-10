Jack Sutton

Jack grew up in Reno, a member of a four generation Nevada family, and graduated from Reno High School and the University of Nevada.

Joining the KTVN family in 1978 as Health and Fitness Reporter, Jack moved to the Nevada Backroads features in 1984 and has told the stories of Nevada's rural people and places ever since. "It's a license to snoop. I've met so many great folks. Everyone has a story to tell. We've just begun."

Jack's award winning work has been recognized by both regional and national authorities. But the real credit, as Jack would say, belongs to those wonderful inhabitants of Nevada's back roads.

In his spare time, Jack rides his motorcycle, sits on the Board of Nevada's Rite of Passage Schools and is very active in promoting the University of Nevada.

You can email Jack at jsutton@ktvn.com