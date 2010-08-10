Arianna Bennett

Arianna grew up in Reno and graduated from Reno High. There, she first discovered her love for journalism while working on the school newspaper, The Red & Blue.

Arianna graduated from Northwestern University with a major in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in English Literature. She got her feet wet reporting in Montana at KULR-TV in Billings, but she couldn't wait to get back to her hometown. She has been with Channel 2 News since 2010, reporting for the evening newscasts, and anchoring the 11pm show on weeknights. She is also the host of Face The State, an in-depth news program which airs on weekends.

Arianna loves covering all types of stories. She thinks journalism is the best career out there, because it means learning new things and meeting new people every day, and then telling their stories. It's hard to get bored when every day is different!

When Arianna graduated from journalism school, the university president thanked the graduates for participating in a field that is "so essential to a functioning democracy." Arianna is proud to work in the field of journalism, and even more proud to be reporting in her hometown!

Alongside journalism, Arianna loves tea, traveling, and hiking in the prettiest parts of Northern Nevada. She harbors a healthy obsession with Lake Tahoe, and thinks that living this close to it is just about as good as it gets.

You can email her at abennett@ktvn.com, or find her Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ktvnariannabennett