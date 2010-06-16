Saint Mary’s Offers Patients Leading-Edge Cardiology Technology with New Cath Lab

-New system speeds up diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular conditions-

RENO, Nev. Tuesday, May 18 – In an effort to meet the escalating demands of cardiac care, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center recently installed a new Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory. The new cath lab, a $2 million investment funded from Saint Mary's parent company Catholic Healthcare West (CHW), features a newly-designed product from Siemens Medical Solutions. The new Artis zee system provides sophisticated digital imaging processing, provides better image quality, and significantly reduces x-ray exposure to patients and physicians.

"This system not only provides superior imaging, but also integrates IVUS (intravascular ultrasound), flow wire technology, and can accommodate multiple procedures in the same cath lab suite," said Dr. Richard Seher, interventional cardiologist and cath lab medical director.

The new system is designed to produce high-quality images that result in more accurate and efficient diagnoses for the patient. Patients also experience a more comfortable and stress free procedure because the system is ergonomic and can navigate without having to reposition the patient.

"Making an investment such as this in our community is instrumental to improving the healthcare services our region offers," said Mike Uboldi, president and CEO of Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center. "The new system will enable Saint Mary's to enhance our position as northern Nevada's leader in quality care."

About Saint Mary's

In 2010 Saint Mary's celebrates 101 years of delivering compassionate, high-quality, affordable health services to northern Nevada. Founded in 1908 by the Dominican Sisters of San Rafael, Saint Mary's is a member of the Catholic Healthcare West family of hospitals and medical centers in Arizona, California, and Nevada. As a fully integrated, faith-based healthcare system with 380 licensed beds, approximately 2,300 employees, 850 affiliated physicians, and 300 volunteers, Saint Mary's provides a wide variety of inpatient, outpatient, and community services to go Well Beyond for the community we serve. For more information, please visit www.saintmarysreno.org.

About Catholic Healthcare West

Catholic Healthcare West (CHW), headquartered in San Francisco, CA, is a system of 40 hospitals and medical centers in California, Arizona, and Nevada. Founded in 1986, it is the eighth largest hospital system in the nation and the largest not-for-profit provider in California. CHW is committed to delivering compassionate, high-quality, affordable health care services with special attention to the poor and underserved. The CHW network of more than 10,000 physicians and approximately 60,000 employees provides health care services to more than four million people annually. In 2009, CHW provided $1.2 billion in charity care and unsponsored community benefit. For more information, please visit our website

at www.chwHEALTH.org.