The Paralympic Challenge

Erin Breen
Ricci Kilgore is ready for the challenge of her life. She has been an athlete her entire life. And was in training for Olympic competition with pole vaulting when a car accident paralyzed her from her waist down.  Instead of stopping her from her Olympic dreams, she adjusted - took up adaptive skiing and is hoping for a spot on the Paralympic Team this winter.

"I know I can do this. I just had a baby last year and some people said to wait for 2014 but I'm strong and I'm ready for the challenge this year. So I'm going for it!" she said during a training session here in Reno recently.

She attributes some of her progress to controversial stem cell treatments she's received in the Dominican Republic. But her workouts couldn't be more stringent. The combination has helped her gain flexibility and muscle mass and she can walk on a treadmill and without a cane for longer and longer distances.

Ricci spent the last week training with the Paralympic team in Canada and is waiting for the team to be chosen. She's ready to go though and hopes to be competing when the games kick off in Vancouver March 12 through the 21st.

You can follow the team at www.usparalympics.org


 

