Jaime Shuff, M.D. received her medical doctorate at the University of Nevada School of Medicine in 2000. She then completed her intern year in Reno, NV before moving to Wisconsin to complete her four year residency in Radiation Oncology at the Medical College of Wisconsin. She is skilled in intensity modulated radiation therapy techniques and high dose rate brachytherapy, and her interests include gynecological and gastrointestinal malignancies.