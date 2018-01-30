1/30 11 p.m. GOP Watch Party

Tuesday, January 30th 2018, 10:08 pm PST
Updated:
Tuesday, January 30th 2018, 10:08 pm PST
All content © copyright KTVN.
Copyright 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc|FCC Public Inspection File - KTVN|Closed Captioning|KTVN EEO Report|Pay My Bill
All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.