The two democratic frontrunners in the race to become Nevada's next governor are campaigning in northern Nevada on the final day of early voting.More >>
The Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR) will host a job fair on June 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The fair will be inside LEX Nightclub and they are looking to fill positions throughout the casino.More >>
The City of Reno is holding a grand reopening for Traner Pool on Monday.More >>
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office announced that a man was sentenced with multiple life sentences for child lewdness yesterday. Christopher Kindler, 43, was convicted in March on five counts of lewdness with a child and one count of attempted lewdness with a child.More >>
Local cyclists are holding a fundraiser for a fellow cyclist who ended up in the emergency room after an incident with some improperly parked LimeBikes last Sunday.More >>
Are ye looking fer some treasure maties? Well, this is your chance for booty at Truckee Meadows Parks Foundations ‘Biggest Little Treasure Hunt!’More >>
American celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world. He was 61.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff's Office needs help finding 29-year-old Jesse Parker who was last on May 30th.More >>