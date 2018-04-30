Partly Cloudy / 50% Chance
Partly Cloudy / 30% Chance
Partly Cloudy / 40% Chance
Partly Cloudy / 20% Chance
Partly Cloudy
Showers and thunderstorms
Thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Chance of showers
Cloudy with rain
Mix of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds
Partly cloudy
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds
Isolated thunderstorms
Mix of sun and clouds
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
Showers and thunderstorms late
Scattered thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible
Times of sun and clouds
Sunshine
Showers and thunderstorms late
Mix of sun and clouds
A few thunderstorms possible
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder
Scattered thunderstorms
A few thunderstorms possible
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Morning showers and thunderstorms