  • 73°
  • 51°

Storms Sunday evening are staying in the Basin as well as in northwest California, with most of us staying dry through early Monday. Another round of storms develops Monday with pretty good coverage and decent rain totals. The storms will fire up around late morning and persist through the late evening hours. Threats with any storms that do develop includes heavy rain, small hail, and frequent lightning. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 70’s. Wednesday will likely be the wettest day of the week with slow moving storms and plenty of moisture to work with. Have a great week.

-Meteorologist Angela Schilling

 

5-Day Forecast: Reno

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 73°
  • 51°

Partly Cloudy / 50% Chance

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 74°
  • 52°

Partly Cloudy / 30% Chance

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 75°
  • 52°

Partly Cloudy / 40% Chance

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 81°
  • 52°

Partly Cloudy / 20% Chance

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 86°
  • 54°

Partly Cloudy

Currently in Reno as of

  • 55°(Feels like 55°)
  • Overcast
  • Wind: @ 0 mph
  • Barometer: 29.93 in.
  • Sunrise: 05:39:52 am
  • Sunset: 08:12:00 pm
  • Humidity: 74
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 2

5-Day Forecast: South Lake Tahoe

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 59°
  • 41°

Showers and thunderstorms

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 62°
  • 41°

Thunderstorms

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 61°
  • 39°

Showers and thunderstorms

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 68°
  • 42°

Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 64°
  • 40°

Chance of showers

Currently in South Lake Tahoe as of

  • 49°(Feels like 47°)
  • Overcast
  • Wind: N @ 6 mph
  • Barometer: 29.96 in.
  • Sunrise: 05:42:22 am
  • Sunset: 08:11:19 pm
  • Humidity: 77
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 1

5-Day Forecast: Fallon

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 71°
  • 50°

Cloudy with rain

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 73°
  • 54°

Mix of sun and clouds

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 75°
  • 54°

Times of sun and clouds

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 81°
  • 54°

Partly cloudy

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 80°
  • 51°

Windy with a mix of sun and clouds

Currently in Fallon as of

  • 54°(Feels like 54°)
  • Overcast
  • Wind: WSW @ 7 mph
  • Barometer: 29.9 in.
  • Sunrise: 05:35:57 am
  • Sunset: 08:07:54 pm
  • Humidity: 93
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 1

5-Day Forecast: Lovelock

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 72°
  • 46°

Isolated thunderstorms

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 73°
  • 50°

Mix of sun and clouds

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 73°
  • 49°

Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 80°
  • 51°

Partly cloudy

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 81°
  • 50°

Partly cloudy

Currently in Lovelock as of

  • 59°(Feels like 59°)
  • Overcast
  • Wind: NNE @ 7 mph
  • Barometer: 29.9 in.
  • Sunrise: 05:32:46 am
  • Sunset: 08:08:37 pm
  • Humidity: 67
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 2

5-Day Forecast: Elko

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 71°
  • 47°

Showers and thunderstorms late

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 67°
  • 45°

Scattered thunderstorms possible

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 68°
  • 48°

A few thunderstorms possible

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 77°
  • 48°

Times of sun and clouds

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 83°
  • 49°

Sunshine

Currently in Elko as of

  • 53°(Feels like 53°)
  • Few Clouds
  • Wind: ESE @ 6 mph
  • Barometer: 29.94 in.
  • Sunrise: 05:20:12 am
  • Sunset: 07:59:34 pm
  • Humidity: 74
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 2

5-Day Forecast: Winnemucca

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 73°
  • 47°

Showers and thunderstorms late

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 73°
  • 48°

Mix of sun and clouds

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 73°
  • 49°

A few thunderstorms possible

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 79°
  • 50°

Partly cloudy

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 84°
  • 49°

Partly cloudy

Currently in Winnemucca as of

  • 56°(Feels like 56°)
  • Few Clouds
  • Wind: N @ 9 mph
  • Barometer: 29.93 in.
  • Sunrise: 05:28:04 am
  • Sunset: 08:07:57 pm
  • Humidity: 69
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 3

5-Day Forecast: Carson City

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 68°
  • 47°

Rain with a few rumbles of thunder

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 70°
  • 50°

Scattered thunderstorms

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 71°
  • 47°

A few thunderstorms possible

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 75°
  • 51°

Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 71°
  • 48°

Morning showers and thunderstorms

Currently in Carson City as of

  • 52°(Feels like 52°)
  • Overcast
  • Wind: E @ 6 mph
  • Barometer: 29.95 in.
  • Sunrise: 05:40:41 am
  • Sunset: 08:11:05 pm
  • Humidity: 88
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 2

Regional Conditions

Reno
55°
South Lake Tahoe
49°
Fallon
54°
Lovelock
59°
Elko
53°
Winnemucca
56°
Carson City
52°
(Change)

    7 Day Forecast

