Today's Forecast

73°

51°

Storms Sunday evening are staying in the Basin as well as in northwest California, with most of us staying dry through early Monday. Another round of storms develops Monday with pretty good coverage and decent rain totals. The storms will fire up around late morning and persist through the late evening hours. Threats with any storms that do develop includes heavy rain, small hail, and frequent lightning. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 70’s. Wednesday will likely be the wettest day of the week with slow moving storms and plenty of moisture to work with. Have a great week.