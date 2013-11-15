Caltrans is reporting that traffic is now being released going westbound on I-80 in Truckee, but that traffic is still being turned eastbound at Alta.More >>
Caltrans is reporting that traffic is now being released going westbound on I-80 in Truckee, but that traffic is still being turned eastbound at Alta.More >>
Expect delays and slowdowns over the mountains Thursday morning as NDOT issues chain controls on area roads.More >>
Expect delays and slowdowns over the mountains Thursday morning as NDOT issues chain controls on area roads.More >>
Advocates and victims of crime came together Wednesday night to raise awareness about issues that victims face.More >>
Advocates and victims of crime came together Wednesday night to raise awareness about issues that victims face.More >>
On Wednesday night over 600 University of Nevada supporters attended the celebration of the men’s basketball team’s outstanding season and run to the Sweet 16 at the Silver Legacy Resort and Casino.More >>
On Wednesday night over 600 University of Nevada supporters attended the celebration of the men’s basketball team’s outstanding season and run to the Sweet 16 at the Silver Legacy Resort and Casino.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for the suspect in a possible attempted child abduction that occurred Tuesday afternoon in the Spanish Springs area.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for the suspect in a possible attempted child abduction that occurred Tuesday afternoon in the Spanish Springs area.More >>
Caltrans is reporting that traffic is now being released going westbound on I-80 in Truckee, but that traffic is still being turned eastbound at Alta.More >>
Caltrans is reporting that traffic is now being released going westbound on I-80 in Truckee, but that traffic is still being turned eastbound at Alta.More >>
City council unanimously voted on the future of adult businesses, Wednesday. The staff is still going forward with the relocation ordinance, Title 18, which would require adult businesses to move to industrial zones.More >>
City council unanimously voted on the future of adult businesses, Wednesday. The staff is still going forward with the relocation ordinance, Title 18, which would require adult businesses to move to industrial zones.More >>
A new study released by the CDC shows trends of drug overdoses including opioids and amphetamines among other drugs, as the center continues their fight to combat the opioid crisis. The most alarming fact regarding Nevada, a nearly 32 percent increase in amphetamine overdoses since 2015.More >>
A new study released by the CDC shows trends of drug overdoses including opioids and amphetamines among other drugs, as the center continues their fight to combat the opioid crisis. The most alarming fact regarding Nevada, a nearly 32 percent increase in amphetamine overdoses since 2015.More >>