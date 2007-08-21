Rest assure that you will always see a familiar face when you visit our office! Dr. Caffaratti's team has been with him as long as 27 years. It's just the natural result of our high regard for one another, our different range of talents and training, and our joy in working together.More >>
After graduating from Sparks High School in 1973, Frank Caffaratti attended the University of Nevada - Reno where he received his bachelor's degree in medical science and biology. More >>
Born in Oroville, California, Frank Caffaratti moved to Reno as a young man. His father was one of the first physicians in Fallon, Nevada. After graduating from Sparks High School in 1973, Frank CaffarattiMore >>
Welcome to Dr. Caffaratti DentalWelcome to Dr. Caffaratti DentalMore>>