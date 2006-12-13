Sparks Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man involved in a car chase early Friday morning.
Sparks Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man involved in a car chase early Friday morning.More>>
With the incredible winter we had, some ski resorts were able to stay open later than usual.
A family member tells us that William Moon, a former President of the Reno-Sparks NAACP, has passed away today.
The Reno Fire Department has rescued a woman from the Truckee River.
A bull rider is recovering after breaking his neck at the Reno Rodeo.
The flooding has led CalTrans to close US Highway 395 just south of the town of Independence, CA.
A new summer event started in Sparks - the Sierra Nevada Lavender and Honey Festival.
Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch says the brush fire near Lahontan Reservoir that began Friday night is contained.
A father and his 21-year-old daughter had caught the teenage girl who fell 25 feet (7.6 meters) to the ground from an amusement park ride.
A Sequoia standing over 100 feet tall has been relocated to make way for a hospital expansion in Boise.
(AP) - Authorities say a 4-year-old girl was saved from a hostage barricade situation in Las Vegas after police fatally shot an armed man.
A 240-acre brush fire near the Hunter Creek area near Caughlin Ranch is expected to be 100% contained by Sunday at 8:00 p.m.
Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke is visiting Nevada Sunday, June 25th & Monday, June 26th.
The National Weather Service, Reno has issued a red flag warning to begin at Monday 1:00 p.m. and last through 11:00 p.m.
Pride parades are taking place around the country this weekend, with San Francisco's parade going through downtown Sunday morning.
Reno's mayor Hillary Schieve has made Politico's list "America's 11 Most Interesting Mayors."
The Sparks Police Department is looking for two men and a woman suspected of using stolen credit cards.
(AP) - At least 153 men, women and children were killed in Pakistan, with dozens more in critical condition, after an overturned tanker truck exploded.
The Reno Rodeo announces this year's champions!
Sparks firefighters are on scene of an apartment fire on Sullivan Lane.
NV Energy has restored power to the 550 customers who lost it around 7:30 Saturday night.
Several volunteers spent their Saturday downtown helping the homeless get ready for the summer heat.
It has been 10 years since the Angora Fire wiped out more than 200 homes in South Lake Tahoe, now first responders and victims of that fire spoke at the Angora Fire Commemoration.
Firefighters are mopping up a brush fire near Stagecoach.
Two men have been booked into custody after a shooting that occurred last Friday.
Fire crews were able to knock down a brush fire on Wedekind Road Saturday.
Meadowood Mall will hold a job fair on June 24th.
Expect delays at the intersection of McCarran Boulevard and Lincoln Way in Sparks.
The stands were filled with various shades of pink for Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night at the 98th Annual Reno Rodeo. Tonight's performance set the field for tomorrow night's championship finals. In front of the sold out crowd Justin Miller, of Billings, MT, took home the bareback win on Flying 5 Rodeo's 355 just ahead of Grant Denny from Minden, NV, who received a 78.5 on Big Bend Rodeo's Moon Shadow. Two-time world champion Taos Muncy of Corona, NM, who fin...
With their walk-off win, the Aces took a dominant nine-game advantage over the Pacific Coast League Northern Division. They looked to continue their winning ways with the second game of the four-game series against the Tacoma Rainiers on Friday night at Greater Nevada Field.
Since Memorial Day, the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District have responded to almost two fires per day, on average. Because most fires are human-caused, those planning to celebrate the Fourth of July outside need to take precautions.
California Gov. Jerry Brown has blocked parole for Charles Manson follower and convicted killer Bruce Davis.
The Nugget Casino Resort celebrates Star Spangled Sparks over two days, July 1 and 4.
In a sport that prizes toughness, you need an equally tough team, ready to care for rodeo athletes who suffer a gamut of injuries. Meet a local orthopaedic surgeon, who says there's no other place he'd rather be, in Health Watch.
A county government in southwestern China says around 100 people from 40 homes are feared buried by a landslide that crashed into their homes.
A lightning-sparked wildfire northwest of Jiggs in Elko County has grown to 4,598 acres. The Red Springs Fire is 95% contained.
The future of Nevada's energy system was one of the major issues of the 2017 legislative session, and lawmakers passed a whole slew of changes.
Update: Sparks Police say Vista Del Rancho between Vista Boulevard and Vista Serena Way is now open after an earlier crash.
Update: NDOT says the crash has been cleared on I-80 West of Exit 106 near Lovelock.
Washoe County Sheriff's Office says that they have arrested a man Friday morning after reports of an armed intruder in a Cold Springs residence.
Update: Washoe County HASTY located the body of a woman in the Truckee River late Thursday night about two miles east of Crystal Peak Park. The woman has been identified to be Sarah Duncan who went missing Wednesday. Duncan was 32 years old and from the Cincinnati area.
San Francisco police say the UPS driver who shot and killed three colleagues last week was armed with two stolen guns and appeared to target his victims.
A Reno doctor accused of writing illegal painkiller prescriptions that killed a man pleaded not guilty to nine updated charges in federal court on Friday morning.
One week from Saturday, despite some recent road bumps, some medical marijuana dispensaries will be able to sell recreationally.
NDOT says there will be single lane closures on I-580 northbound through Washoe Valley on Saturday and Sunday.
A new grocery store is coming to the Biggest Little City, bringing more than 100 jobs along with it.
Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller says he opposes the GOP bill scuttling much of the Obama health care law, complicating the effort by party leaders to guide the measure through the Senate.
On Friday, President Trump signed into law the Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act. The legislation was originally introduced by four senators including Nevada Senator Dean Heller.
The Department of Parole and Probation is looking for a man convicted of illegal prescription drug possession.
Officials say U.S. military chiefs will seek a six-month delay before letting transgender people enlist in their services.
It's going to be hot this weekend, but fear not! There's a lot happening both inside and out all around northern Nevada!
The City of Reno is exploring changes to a city municipal code related to adult businesses.
River flows are high on the Walker River, with water coming right up to the back door of these homes.
Police are considering filing manslaughter charges related to the fire at a west London apartment tower that killed at least 79 people.
The insurance company for the city of Ferguson, Missouri, paid $1.5 million to settle a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Michael Brown's parents, the city attorney said Friday.
The Supreme Court has almost certainly decided what to do about President Donald Trump's travel ban affecting citizens of six mostly Muslim countries.
You can eat some delicious food and help the Carson Valley Community Food Closet at the same time this weekend in Minden.
In less than a month you can help save a life by giving blood. Our 10th annual Give 2 Live Blood Drive is coming up on Wednesday, July 12th.
The fifth annual "Christmas in July" Toy Run is on July 8th.
Squaw Valley extends their operating hours for skiing and riding this season.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they are looking for volunteers to become involved and assist their Citizen Patrol.
Four Republican senators say they are not ready to vote for the GOP health care bill, putting the measure in jeopardy. Nevada Senators Dean Heller and Catherine Cortez Masto have also released statements about the bill.
The Carson City Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a runaway teen. 16-year-old Andrew Pinedo was last seen on Wednesday, June 14 near Saliman Road and East William Street in Carson City.
Sparks Police need your help finding 24-year-old Chastity Renee Valencia, who was last seen on May 4th.
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a missing teen from Fernley.
