Reward Offered: Sparks Police Seek Help Identifying Car Chase Suspect Video included

Sparks Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man involved in a car chase early Friday morning.

Injury Crash Cleared on I-80 Near Sparks Blvd

The Nevada Highway Patrol is reporting an injury crash on I-80 near the  Sparks Boulevard.

A Summer Sunday: Skiing & Yoga Video included

With the incredible winter we had, some ski resorts were able to stay open later than usual.  

Former Reno-Sparks NAACP President Passes Away Video included

A family member tells us that William Moon, a former President of the Reno-Sparks NAACP, has passed away today. 

Women Rescued from Truckee River in Downtown Reno Video included

The Reno Fire Department has rescued a woman from the Truckee River. 

Bull Rider Recovering From Broken Neck at the Reno Rodeo Video included

A bull rider is recovering after breaking his neck at the Reno Rodeo. 

US 395 Near Independence CA Temporarily Closed Due to Flooding

The flooding has led CalTrans to close US Highway 395 just south of the town of Independence, CA. 

Lavender and Honey Festival Comes to Sparks Video included

A new summer event started in Sparks - the Sierra Nevada Lavender and Honey Festival.

Brush Fire Near Lahontan Reservoir Contained Video included

Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch says the brush fire near Lahontan Reservoir  that began Friday night is contained. 

Teenage Girl Falls from Six Flags Gondola Ride Video included

A father and his 21-year-old daughter had caught the teenage girl who fell 25 feet (7.6 meters) to the ground from an amusement park ride.

100+ Foot Tree Being Relocated for Boise Hospital Video included

A Sequoia standing over 100 feet tall has been relocated to make way for a hospital expansion in Boise. 

Young Girl Safe after Las Vegas Domestic Shooting

(AP) - Authorities say a 4-year-old girl was saved from a hostage barricade situation in Las Vegas after police fatally shot an armed man.

Hunter Creek Fire in West Reno Expected 100% Containment Sunday Video included

A 240-acre brush fire near the Hunter Creek area near Caughlin Ranch is expected to be 100% contained by Sunday at 8:00 p.m. 

Secretary of the Interior Zinke Visiting Nevada Video included

Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke is visiting Nevada Sunday, June 25th & Monday, June 26th. 

Red Flag Warning & Lake Wind Advisory Begins Monday Afternoon

The National Weather Service, Reno has issued a red flag warning to begin at Monday 1:00 p.m. and last through 11:00 p.m. 

Pride Parades in San Francisco and Other Major Cities

Pride parades are taking place around the country this weekend, with San Francisco's parade going through downtown Sunday morning.

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve on Most Interesting Mayors List

Reno's mayor Hillary Schieve has made Politico's list "America's 11 Most Interesting Mayors." 

Police Looking for Credit Card Theft Suspects Video included

The Sparks Police Department is looking for two men and a woman suspected of using stolen credit cards.  

Over 150 Killed in Pakistan After Overturned Fuel Truck Explodes

(AP) - At least 153 men, women and children were killed in Pakistan, with dozens more in critical condition, after an overturned tanker truck exploded.

Champions Announced as Reno Rodeo Ends

The Reno Rodeo announces this year's champions! 

Apartment Fire on Sullivan Lane, 2 Hospitalized Video included

Sparks firefighters are on scene of an apartment fire on Sullivan Lane.

Power Restored Near Lakeridge Golf Course

NV Energy has restored power to the 550 customers who lost it around 7:30 Saturday night.

Volunteers Help The Homeless Get Ready for Summer Heat Video included

Several volunteers spent their Saturday downtown helping the homeless get ready for the summer heat. 

Angora Fire Commemoration Video included

It has been 10 years since the Angora Fire wiped out more than 200 homes in South Lake Tahoe, now first responders and victims of that fire spoke at the Angora Fire Commemoration. 

Crews Mopping Up Coleman Fire in Stagecoach

Firefighters are mopping up a brush fire near Stagecoach.

2 Arrested in Sparks Shooting Video included

Two men have been booked into custody after a shooting that occurred last Friday.

Brush Fire Knocked Down on Wedekind Road Video included

Fire crews were able to knock down a brush fire on Wedekind Road Saturday. 

Meadowood Mall to Hold Job Fair This Saturday

Meadowood Mall will hold a job fair on June 24th.

Crash at Lincoln and McCarran in Sparks

Expect delays at the intersection of McCarran Boulevard and Lincoln Way in Sparks.

Reno Rodeo 8th Performance Results

The stands were filled with various shades of pink for Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night at the 98th Annual Reno Rodeo. Tonight's performance set the field for tomorrow night's championship finals. In front of the sold out crowd Justin Miller, of Billings, MT, took home the bareback win on Flying 5 Rodeo's 355 just ahead of Grant Denny from Minden, NV, who received a 78.5 on Big Bend Rodeo's Moon Shadow. Two-time world champion Taos Muncy of Corona, NM, who fin...

Aces Fall to Tacoma

With their walk-off win, the Aces took a dominant nine-game advantage over the Pacific Coast League Northern Division. They looked to continue their winning ways with the second game of the four-game series against the Tacoma Rainiers on Friday night at Greater Nevada Field. 

Staying Fire Safe During the Summer

Since Memorial Day, the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District have responded to almost two fires per day, on average. Because most fires are human-caused, those planning to celebrate the Fourth of July outside need to take precautions.

California Governor Stops Parole for Charles Manson Follower

California Gov. Jerry Brown has blocked parole for Charles Manson follower and convicted killer Bruce Davis.

Star Spangled Sparks Celebration Held on Two Days

The Nugget Casino Resort celebrates Star Spangled Sparks over two days, July 1 and 4. 

Health Watch: Rodeo Doctors Video included

In a sport that prizes toughness, you need an equally tough team, ready to care for rodeo athletes who suffer a gamut of injuries. Meet a local orthopaedic surgeon, who says there's no other place he'd rather be, in Health Watch.

Landslide in Southwest China May Have Buried Over 100 People

A county government in southwestern China says around 100 people from 40 homes are feared buried by a landslide that crashed into their homes.  

Red Springs Fire in Elko County at 4,598 Acres; 95% Contained Video included

A lightning-sparked wildfire northwest of Jiggs in Elko County has grown to 4,598 acres. The Red Springs Fire is 95% contained.  

New Laws to Change Energy in Nevada Video included

The future of Nevada's energy system was one of the major issues of the 2017 legislative session, and lawmakers passed a whole slew of changes.

Sparks Police: Road Open After Crash at Vista Buena and Vista Del Rancho

 Update: Sparks Police say Vista Del Rancho between Vista Boulevard and Vista Serena Way is now open after an earlier crash. 

Portion of I-80 West of Lovelock Closed Due to HazMat Spill, Now Open Video included

Update:  NDOT says the crash has been cleared on I-80 West of Exit 106 near Lovelock.

Man Arrested for Armed Robbery in Cold Springs Video included

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says that they have arrested a man Friday morning after reports of an armed intruder in a Cold Springs residence. 

WCSO Confirms Body Found in River is Missing Woman Video included

Update: Washoe County HASTY located the body of a woman in the Truckee River late Thursday night about two miles east of Crystal Peak Park. The woman has been identified to be Sarah Duncan who went missing Wednesday. Duncan was 32 years old and from the Cincinnati area.

Police: UPS Shooter in San Francisco Armed with Stolen Guns

San Francisco police say the UPS driver who shot and killed three colleagues last week was armed with two stolen guns and appeared to target his victims.   

Doctor in Accused Prescription Drug Ring Pleads Not Guilty to Updated Charges Video included

A Reno doctor accused of writing illegal painkiller prescriptions that killed a man pleaded not guilty to nine updated charges in federal court on Friday morning. 

Nevada Recreational Marijuana Sales to Start Next Weekend Video included

One week from Saturday, despite some recent road bumps, some medical marijuana dispensaries will be able to sell recreationally. 

NDOT: Single Lane Closures on I-580 Through Washoe Valley Video included

NDOT says there will be single lane closures on I-580 northbound through Washoe Valley on Saturday and Sunday. 

Sprouts Farmers Market Headed To Reno in September Video included

A new grocery store is coming to the Biggest Little City, bringing more than 100 jobs along with it.

Sen. Dean Heller Says He Opposes Health Care Bill Video included

Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller says he opposes the GOP bill scuttling much of the Obama health care law, complicating the effort by party leaders to guide the measure through the Senate. 

President Trump Signs VA Accountability Legislation Into Law Video included

On Friday, President Trump signed into law the Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act. The legislation was originally introduced by four senators including Nevada Senator Dean Heller.

Parole & Probation Seeks Man Convicted of Illegal Drug Possession Video included

The Department of Parole and Probation is looking for a man convicted of illegal prescription drug possession.

Military Chiefs Want 6-Month Hold on Transgender Enlistments

Officials say U.S. military chiefs will seek a six-month delay before letting transgender people enlist in their services.

'Things 2 Do!' This Weekend Video included

It's going to be hot this weekend, but fear not! There's a lot happening both inside and out all around northern Nevada!

City of Reno Explores Revisions to Adult Business Ordinances Video included

The City of Reno is exploring changes to a city municipal code related to adult businesses.

Flooding Impacts Residents in Yerington Video included

River flows are high on the Walker River, with water coming right up to the back door of these homes.

Manslaughter Charges Eyed in Deadly Grenfell Tower Blaze in London Video included

Police are considering filing manslaughter charges related to the fire at a west London apartment tower that killed at least 79 people.

Ferguson Attorney: Brown Family Settlement $1.5 Million

The insurance company for the city of Ferguson, Missouri, paid $1.5 million to settle a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Michael Brown's parents, the city attorney said Friday.

Supreme Court Could Reveal Action on Travel Ban at Any Time

The Supreme Court has almost certainly decided what to do about President Donald Trump's travel ban affecting citizens of six mostly Muslim countries.

Rock 'N' Ribs Event to Benefit Carson Valley Community Food Closet Video included

You can eat some delicious food and help the Carson Valley Community Food Closet at the same time this weekend in Minden.

KTVN's 10th Annual 'Give 2 Live' Blood Drive July 12 Video included

In less than a month you can help save a life by giving blood. Our 10th annual Give 2 Live Blood Drive is coming up on Wednesday, July 12th.

Christmas In July At Renown Children's Hospital

The fifth annual "Christmas in July" Toy Run is on July 8th.

Squaw Valley Extends Operating Hours for Skiing and Riding

Squaw Valley extends their operating hours for skiing and riding this season. 

Douglas County Sheriff's Office Seeks Volunteers for Citizen Patrol

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they are looking for volunteers to become involved and assist their Citizen Patrol. 

Four GOP Senators Say They Oppose Health Care Bill Video included

Four Republican senators say they are not ready to vote for the GOP health care bill, putting the measure in jeopardy. Nevada Senators Dean Heller and Catherine Cortez Masto have also released statements about the bill.

Carson City Sheriff's Office Seeks Runaway Teen Video included

The Carson City Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a runaway teen. 16-year-old Andrew Pinedo was last seen on Wednesday, June 14 near Saliman Road and East William Street in Carson City.

Sparks Police Seek Woman Missing Since May 4th

Sparks Police need your help finding 24-year-old Chastity Renee Valencia, who was last seen on May 4th. 

Lyon County Sheriff's Office Searching for Missing Teen

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a missing teen from Fernley.

