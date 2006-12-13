A Summer Sunday: Skiing & Yoga Sunday, June 25, 2017 8:00 PM EDT Updated: With the incredible winter we had, some ski resorts were able to stay open later than usual. More>>

Former Reno-Sparks NAACP President Passes Away Sunday, June 25, 2017 7:25 PM EDT Updated: A family member tells us that William Moon, a former President of the Reno-Sparks NAACP, has passed away today. More>>

Lavender and Honey Festival Comes to Sparks Sunday, June 25, 2017 6:20 PM EDT Updated: A new summer event started in Sparks - the Sierra Nevada Lavender and Honey Festival. More>>

Brush Fire Near Lahontan Reservoir Contained Sunday, June 25, 2017 4:57 PM EDT Updated: Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch says the brush fire near Lahontan Reservoir that began Friday night is contained. More>>

Teenage Girl Falls from Six Flags Gondola Ride Sunday, June 25, 2017 4:21 PM EDT Updated: A father and his 21-year-old daughter had caught the teenage girl who fell 25 feet (7.6 meters) to the ground from an amusement park ride. More>>

100+ Foot Tree Being Relocated for Boise Hospital Sunday, June 25, 2017 4:05 PM EDT Updated: A Sequoia standing over 100 feet tall has been relocated to make way for a hospital expansion in Boise. More>>

Young Girl Safe after Las Vegas Domestic Shooting Sunday, June 25, 2017 3:24 PM EDT Updated: (AP) - Authorities say a 4-year-old girl was saved from a hostage barricade situation in Las Vegas after police fatally shot an armed man. More>>

Hunter Creek Fire in West Reno Expected 100% Containment Sunday Sunday, June 25, 2017 3:11 PM EDT Updated: A 240-acre brush fire near the Hunter Creek area near Caughlin Ranch is expected to be 100% contained by Sunday at 8:00 p.m. More>>

Secretary of the Interior Zinke Visiting Nevada Sunday, June 25, 2017 2:56 PM EDT Updated: Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke is visiting Nevada Sunday, June 25th & Monday, June 26th. More>>

Pride Parades in San Francisco and Other Major Cities Sunday, June 25, 2017 2:45 PM EDT Updated: Pride parades are taking place around the country this weekend, with San Francisco's parade going through downtown Sunday morning. More>>

Police Looking for Credit Card Theft Suspects Sunday, June 25, 2017 2:04 PM EDT Updated: The Sparks Police Department is looking for two men and a woman suspected of using stolen credit cards. More>>

Over 150 Killed in Pakistan After Overturned Fuel Truck Explodes Sunday, June 25, 2017 12:33 PM EDT Updated: (AP) - At least 153 men, women and children were killed in Pakistan, with dozens more in critical condition, after an overturned tanker truck exploded. More>>

Power Restored Near Lakeridge Golf Course Sunday, June 25, 2017 1:00 AM EDT Updated: NV Energy has restored power to the 550 customers who lost it around 7:30 Saturday night. More>>

Angora Fire Commemoration Saturday, June 24, 2017 7:46 PM EDT Updated: It has been 10 years since the Angora Fire wiped out more than 200 homes in South Lake Tahoe, now first responders and victims of that fire spoke at the Angora Fire Commemoration. More>>

2 Arrested in Sparks Shooting Saturday, June 24, 2017 4:39 PM EDT Updated: Two men have been booked into custody after a shooting that occurred last Friday. More>>

Brush Fire Knocked Down on Wedekind Road Saturday, June 24, 2017 4:39 PM EDT Updated: Fire crews were able to knock down a brush fire on Wedekind Road Saturday. More>>

Crash at Lincoln and McCarran in Sparks Saturday, June 24, 2017 4:39 PM EDT Updated: Expect delays at the intersection of McCarran Boulevard and Lincoln Way in Sparks. More>>

Reno Rodeo 8th Performance Results Saturday, June 24, 2017 2:48 AM EDT Updated: The stands were filled with various shades of pink for Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night at the 98th Annual Reno Rodeo. Tonight’s performance set the field for tomorrow night’s championship finals. In front of the sold out crowd Justin Miller, of Billings, MT, took home the bareback win on Flying 5 Rodeo’s 355 just ahead of Grant Denny from Minden, NV, who received a 78.5 on Big Bend Rodeo’s Moon Shadow. Two-time world champion Taos Muncy of Corona, NM, who fin... More>>

Aces Fall to Tacoma Saturday, June 24, 2017 2:45 AM EDT Updated: With their walk-off win, the Aces took a dominant nine-game advantage over the Pacific Coast League Northern Division. They looked to continue their winning ways with the second game of the four-game series against the Tacoma Rainiers on Friday night at Greater Nevada Field. More>>

Staying Fire Safe During the Summer Saturday, June 24, 2017 2:34 AM EDT Updated: Since Memorial Day, the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District have responded to almost two fires per day, on average. Because most fires are human-caused, those planning to celebrate the Fourth of July outside need to take precautions. More>>

California Governor Stops Parole for Charles Manson Follower Saturday, June 24, 2017 1:21 AM EDT Updated: California Gov. Jerry Brown has blocked parole for Charles Manson follower and convicted killer Bruce Davis. More>>

Star Spangled Sparks Celebration Held on Two Days Saturday, June 24, 2017 1:17 AM EDT Updated: The Nugget Casino Resort celebrates Star Spangled Sparks over two days, July 1 and 4. More>>

Health Watch: Rodeo Doctors Friday, June 23, 2017 11:28 PM EDT Updated: In a sport that prizes toughness, you need an equally tough team, ready to care for rodeo athletes who suffer a gamut of injuries. Meet a local orthopaedic surgeon, who says there's no other place he'd rather be, in Health Watch. More>>

Landslide in Southwest China May Have Buried Over 100 People Friday, June 23, 2017 11:03 PM EDT Updated: A county government in southwestern China says around 100 people from 40 homes are feared buried by a landslide that crashed into their homes. More>>

New Laws to Change Energy in Nevada Friday, June 23, 2017 10:20 PM EDT Updated: The future of Nevada's energy system was one of the major issues of the 2017 legislative session, and lawmakers passed a whole slew of changes. More>>

Man Arrested for Armed Robbery in Cold Springs Friday, June 23, 2017 8:07 PM EDT Updated: Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says that they have arrested a man Friday morning after reports of an armed intruder in a Cold Springs residence. More>>

WCSO Confirms Body Found in River is Missing Woman Friday, June 23, 2017 7:40 PM EDT Updated: Update: Washoe County HASTY located the body of a woman in the Truckee River late Thursday night about two miles east of Crystal Peak Park. The woman has been identified to be Sarah Duncan who went missing Wednesday. Duncan was 32 years old and from the Cincinnati area. More>>

Police: UPS Shooter in San Francisco Armed with Stolen Guns Friday, June 23, 2017 7:07 PM EDT Updated: San Francisco police say the UPS driver who shot and killed three colleagues last week was armed with two stolen guns and appeared to target his victims. More>>

Doctor in Accused Prescription Drug Ring Pleads Not Guilty to Updated Charges Friday, June 23, 2017 6:23 PM EDT Updated: A Reno doctor accused of writing illegal painkiller prescriptions that killed a man pleaded not guilty to nine updated charges in federal court on Friday morning. More>>

Nevada Recreational Marijuana Sales to Start Next Weekend Friday, June 23, 2017 5:32 PM EDT Updated: One week from Saturday, despite some recent road bumps, some medical marijuana dispensaries will be able to sell recreationally. More>>

Sprouts Farmers Market Headed To Reno in September Friday, June 23, 2017 5:11 PM EDT Updated: A new grocery store is coming to the Biggest Little City, bringing more than 100 jobs along with it. More>>

Sen. Dean Heller Says He Opposes Health Care Bill Friday, June 23, 2017 5:01 PM EDT Updated: Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller says he opposes the GOP bill scuttling much of the Obama health care law, complicating the effort by party leaders to guide the measure through the Senate. More>>

President Trump Signs VA Accountability Legislation Into Law Friday, June 23, 2017 5:00 PM EDT Updated: On Friday, President Trump signed into law the Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act. The legislation was originally introduced by four senators including Nevada Senator Dean Heller. More>>

Military Chiefs Want 6-Month Hold on Transgender Enlistments Friday, June 23, 2017 1:58 PM EDT Updated: Officials say U.S. military chiefs will seek a six-month delay before letting transgender people enlist in their services. More>>

'Things 2 Do!' This Weekend Friday, June 23, 2017 10:50 AM EDT Updated: It's going to be hot this weekend, but fear not! There's a lot happening both inside and out all around northern Nevada! More>>

City of Reno Explores Revisions to Adult Business Ordinances Friday, June 23, 2017 10:50 AM EDT Updated: The City of Reno is exploring changes to a city municipal code related to adult businesses. More>>

Flooding Impacts Residents in Yerington Friday, June 23, 2017 10:49 AM EDT Updated: River flows are high on the Walker River, with water coming right up to the back door of these homes. More>>

Manslaughter Charges Eyed in Deadly Grenfell Tower Blaze in London Friday, June 23, 2017 10:40 AM EDT Updated: Police are considering filing manslaughter charges related to the fire at a west London apartment tower that killed at least 79 people. More>>

Ferguson Attorney: Brown Family Settlement $1.5 Million Friday, June 23, 2017 10:37 AM EDT Updated: The insurance company for the city of Ferguson, Missouri, paid $1.5 million to settle a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Michael Brown's parents, the city attorney said Friday. More>>

Supreme Court Could Reveal Action on Travel Ban at Any Time Friday, June 23, 2017 9:57 AM EDT Updated: The Supreme Court has almost certainly decided what to do about President Donald Trump's travel ban affecting citizens of six mostly Muslim countries. More>>

Rock 'N' Ribs Event to Benefit Carson Valley Community Food Closet Friday, June 23, 2017 9:53 AM EDT Updated: You can eat some delicious food and help the Carson Valley Community Food Closet at the same time this weekend in Minden. More>>

KTVN's 10th Annual 'Give 2 Live' Blood Drive July 12 Friday, June 23, 2017 9:41 AM EDT Updated: In less than a month you can help save a life by giving blood. Our 10th annual Give 2 Live Blood Drive is coming up on Wednesday, July 12th. More>>

Douglas County Sheriff's Office Seeks Volunteers for Citizen Patrol Friday, June 23, 2017 12:24 AM EDT Updated: The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they are looking for volunteers to become involved and assist their Citizen Patrol. More>>

Four GOP Senators Say They Oppose Health Care Bill Thursday, June 22, 2017 6:50 PM EDT Updated: Four Republican senators say they are not ready to vote for the GOP health care bill, putting the measure in jeopardy. Nevada Senators Dean Heller and Catherine Cortez Masto have also released statements about the bill. More>>

Carson City Sheriff's Office Seeks Runaway Teen Thursday, June 22, 2017 12:15 PM EDT Updated: The Carson City Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a runaway teen. 16-year-old Andrew Pinedo was last seen on Wednesday, June 14 near Saliman Road and East William Street in Carson City. More>>

Sparks Police Seek Woman Missing Since May 4th Monday, May 15, 2017 1:21 PM EDT Updated: Sparks Police need your help finding 24-year-old Chastity Renee Valencia, who was last seen on May 4th. More>>